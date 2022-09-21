Lisburn: Police car crashes into shop
A police car has crashed into the front of a shop in Lisburn.
The collision took place shortly after 11:35 BST on Longstone Street.
The driver of the police vehicle was responding to an emergency when they had to take evasive action to avoid colliding with a vehicle driven by a member of the public.
One woman had narrowly avoided being hit by the police vehicle after just entering the store. Damage was caused to the shop.
One person received minor injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses.