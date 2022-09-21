Census: NI religious breakdown figures to be released
By Mark Simpson and Darran Marshall
BBC News NI
- Published
Census figures detailing the religious make-up of Northern Ireland will be published later on Thursday.
Statistics about national identity and passports held will also be released.
The results of the 2011 Census indicated that 45.1% of the population were Catholic or brought up Catholic, and 48.4% were from a Protestant or other Christian background.
In terms of passports, almost 60% of people had a British passport while just over 20% had an Irish one.
The figures, which are being released in stages, were due to be published on Tuesday but that was delayed due to the Queen's funeral.
The latest census, held in March 2021, was the first to be held since the UK voted in 2016 to leave the European Union.
Since then there has been an increase in applications for Irish passports in Northern Ireland.
'Religious headcount'
Ahead of the publication of the latest statistics, the largest unionist party in Northern Ireland - the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) - warned that the results could be misinterpreted.
The party's East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell said: "The Northern Ireland census every 10 years brings with it the inevitable 'religious headcount' with writers and some politicians making ill-informed comments about the religious breakdown and what it might mean politically.
"Some make an automatic read across that more Roman Catholics or fewer Protestants means border poll.
"Whatever the census outcome, those of us supporting Northern Ireland remaining within the UK cannot be complacent.
"But those who take the opposite view need to face up to the ironic reality, which is the more diverse Northern Ireland within the UK becomes the less likely we are to want to leave."
The census collects vital information across a range of areas including health, education, employment and housing but in Northern Ireland two sets of figures matter more than most - the religious and political breakdown.
Since its formation in 1921, Protestants have outnumbered Catholics in Northern Ireland and that was reflected in the political structures in the early years which were dominated by unionist politicians.
That pattern has been slowly changing and if Catholics outnumber Protestants in this census it will raise questions about Northern Ireland's future in the UK.
The Good Friday Agreement allows for a referendum on Northern Ireland's place in the UK if the Northern Ireland secretary feels the majority of people would favour being part of a united Ireland.
However it is clear from previous censuses that not all Catholics are in favour of leaving the UK.
In 2011, for the first time, a question was asked about national identity.
Two-fifths (40%) had a British-only national identity, a quarter (25%) had Irish only and just over a fifth (21%) had a Northern Irish-only national identity.
The findings from the latest census will be released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).
In May, it was announced that the population had risen to 1.9 million, the highest figure recorded since Northern Ireland was created in 1921.
The total population was 1,903,100 with slightly more females than males.
People were urged to complete the recent census online if they could, rather than on paper. Eight-out-of-10 people took the online option.
A census is carried out every 10 years and participation is compulsory.
As well as total figures, the latest statistics are broken down at council level.
The 2021 census is the first since the re-organisation of local government in Northern Ireland in 2015 when 11 so-called super councils replaced the previous 26 councils.
More figures will be issued in the coming months relating to marital status, sexual orientation, household composition, health and disability.