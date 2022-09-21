Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon: Meeting to discuss ending strike
Unions and management at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council will meet later to discuss ending a six-week strike which has seen 500,000 bins uncollected.
It follows a vote at a special council meeting on Tuesday which approved a bespoke pay deal for council staff.
A deal was brokered by the Labour Relations Agency between management and unions.
Unions have yet to comment on the ABC deal.
ABC council said that the objective was to "focus on the lowest paid in the organisation, whilst minimising the impact on the rate payer".
Speaking following the meeting on Tuesday night, Sinn Féin councillor Liam Mackle said the majority of councillors had supported the deal which will "hopefully bring an end to industrial action".
"The past six weeks have been very difficult for everyone in the borough," he said.
"We now need to concentrate on recovery," he added.
He said he believed that the agreement was "fair to our valued staff and ratepayers".
"It targets our lowest paid staff whilst also acknowledging and rewarding all our staff," he added.
ABC Alliance councillor Peter Lavery said the settlement represented "a fair deal for staff and protects public services".
However, he added: "It's important to say that this deal could, and should, have been reached weeks ago.
"It has been hugely frustrating that while solutions existed, some political parties instead choose to needlessly prolong the industrial dispute."
SDLP councillor Ciaran Toman said his party was "delighted" a settlement had been agreed which would "hopefully bring an end to industrial action".
"The deal agreed rewards all staff with a payment in facing the cost of living crisis and it targets the lowest paid staff with a fair wage," he added.
Meanwhile, strike action continues at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCC) after a pay offer was rejected.
In a tweet on Tuesday night, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said it anticipates "some ongoing disruption".
About 200 members of the Unite union working for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council are currently on strike.
The action follows a dispute about pay and conditions.