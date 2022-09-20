Belfast: Trial begins for murder of eight-week-old baby boy
- Published
A police officer has told how he performed CPR on an eight-week-old baby boy in an attempt to save his life.
He was giving evidence at the trial of a mother charged with the murder of her baby boy and attempted murder of her two-year-old daughter.
The children's mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, accepted she stabbed the two children, but denies the two charges against her.
She wept in the dock as the officer recalled trying to save her son's life.
A jury of six men and six women at Belfast Crown Court were told by Judge Donna McColgan KC that their job was to determine what the accused's state of mind was when she attacked her two children.
The officer said he was on patrol on 27 July last year when they received a report of a suicidal woman who intended to kill her children and herself.
They said that after receiving the call, he arrived at the address within minutes but could not initially gain entry as the front door was locked.
The court heard the officer then used a metal battering ram, known as an enforcer, to gain entry to the property.
'A young child crying'
When asked by Crown prosecutor Richard Weir KC what happened next, the police officer said: "I heard a young child crying. It was coming from the direction of the living room.
"I opened the door and saw the defendant sitting on a bed towards the back of the room."
The officer then described seeing the woman holding a young girl against her chest and both parties having blood on them.
He said the injured baby girl was removed from the living room by a police colleague and when the girl's mother was put in handcuffs, he saw a baby lying on the bed.
The officer said the baby boy was "very pale" and that he "didn't appear to be breathing".
The officer said he started to perform CPR on the baby boy - and told the court that at this point the child's mother told him: 'I wouldn't worry about him. He's dead. I stabbed him'.
He said that upon starting CPR, he observed two puncture wounds to the baby's chest which "were actively bleeding and continued to bleed" as he administered first-aid.
The officer said he continued CPR "for a few minutes" and after the paramedics arrived he carried on "until the ambulance was ready to take him to the hospital".
Both children were rushed to hospital and whilst the young girl was successfully treated for a stab wound to her chest, her baby brother was pronounced dead at the hospital later.
Prior to this evidence being heard, the jury was told police were called to the home three days before the fatal stabbing over an allegation that the accused had been assaulted by the children's father.
As a result, he was not at home and was staying with relatives on the night in question.
Mr Weir said it was the Crown's case that the defendant called her partner on the night of 27 July, 2021.
During the call, he said that she told her partner that she loved him, that she had killed their son, attacked their daughter who was "lying slowly bleeding" and intended to kill herself.
Mr Weir said she then rang the police about 10 minutes later and repeated what she had done to them.
Following her arrest, she was taken to the hospital where she was treated for self-inflicted wounds to her neck, chest and wrist.
When she was interviewed, she accepted she stabbed both her children but told police there was a domestic history between her and her partner and said: 'I did what I did because of him'.