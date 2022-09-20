Chris Heaton-Harris: NI secretary to meet Stormont parties in Belfast during visit
- Published
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is expected to meet some of the Stormont parties on Tuesday.
He faced criticism during his first trip earlier this month after only meeting Sinn Féin and the DUP but not the other parties.
It is thought he may meet other party leaders on Tuesday, but no official details have been released.
Mr Heaton-Harris replaced Shailesh Vara as secretary of state on 6 September as part of Liz Truss's new cabinet.
Last week, King Charles III held a private meeting with Mr Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle as he made his first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch.
The Northern Ireland secretary was also present during the King's Accession Proclamation at Hillsborough.
During their first meeting earlier in September, Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill told the secretary of state that the absence of an executive in Northern Ireland was no longer tolerable.
Ms O'Neill also said the government needed to stop "pandering" to the DUP.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Sinn Féin "need to grow up".
He added that Mr Heaton-Harris and minister of state for Northern Ireland Steven Baker understood "the difficulties we face at this time and the challenges we need to overcome".
Meanwhile, Liz Truss has made her first foreign trip as prime minister to the United States where she will attend the UN General Assembly in New York.
Ms Truss's agenda will include a series of meetings with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, and her first big speech as prime minister on the international stage.
She is also due to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen where she is expected to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The protocol is part of the 2019 Brexit deal and keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods, preventing a hard border with the Republic of Ireland.
But it means checks on some items which come into Northern Ireland from other parts of the UK, creating effectively a trade border in the Irish Sea.
The UK and EU are engaged in a long-standing dispute over the post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, with the UK saying it is too onerous and politically destabilising in practice.
The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is currently making its way through the House of Lords.
The EU says the bill breaches the deal and international law.
It has started legal action over other unilateral changes to the agreement which have already been implemented by the UK.