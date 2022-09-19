Queen's Funeral: People watch Westminster Abbey service across NI
- Published
People across Northern Ireland gathered to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.
The late Queen's funeral service took place at Westminster Abbey at 11:00 BST.
Leaders from Northern Ireland's five main political parties and Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey attended the service in London.
The Queen died on 8 September at her Scottish estate of Balmoral at the age of 96.
Representatives from churches and wider society also received invitations to the service at Westminster Abbey.
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin and Irish President Michael D Higgins alongside his wife, Sabina, were also present.
Belfast
There was a notable international presence at Belfast City Hall where people gathered to watch the funeral of the Queen on a large screen.
Among the young people on the lawn were French high school students Shemes Navong and Lucas Florentiny, both aged 17.
They were on a school cultural trip to Northern Ireland and were looking forward to seeing murals and the peace walls during their trip.
They both said the funeral had become an unexpected but important part of their visit.
"It is not what we expected but it is always important to discover this part of culture," said Shemes.
Lucas, meanwhile, said it was very interesting to be part of the city hall event as news of the Queen's death was also big in France.
Oliver Thomson had just arrived in Belfast from London.
He is playing Robin Gibb from the Bee Gees in Saturday Night Fever which is opening in the Opera House in Belfast on Tuesday.
He said it was important for him to watch the funeral, although he wished he could do so with his family in London.
Londonderry
A solitary bell tolled at St Columb's Church of Ireland Cathedral as members of the congregation gathered inside to watch the funeral on a large screen above the altar.
Dean of Derry, the Reverend Raymond Stewart, said it was fitting that people joined together.
"I think we saw that last night with the silence across the country," he said.
"It was an opportunity to come together and reflect on a life of service."
Governor of the Apprentice Boys of Derry, Graeme Stenhouse, said he wanted to be there to pay tribute to the huge contribution the Queen had made to the nation.
"She's been an outstanding example to us all in her dedication to her country and her faith," he said.
The city centre was largely deserted on Monday morning as almost all shops and offices were closed.
Several coffee shops were open for business but one had a sign in the window informing customers it would close for the duration of the funeral.
The council was operating normal bank holiday arrangements, with some facilities closed or operating at reduced capacity.
Key services like cemeteries and bin collections continued as usual.
Back at St Columb's Cathedral, the book of condolence remained open with an array of flowers placed around the foyer.
One message simply read: "Thank-you Ma'am for 70 years of complete dedication. You will be sorely missed."
Newry
On the outskirts of Newry, the Liggett, Graham and Truesdale families came together to watch the funeral.
For Paul and Shirley Liggett, and Paul's sister Gail Graham, the viewing almost didn't happen.
"We were supposed to go to my sister's in Rathfriland, but the electricity went off there, so fortunately we were able to have it here in Newry," said Paul.
Last week, the trio were in London to see the Queen lying-in-state.
"We flew over on Wednesday afternoon and we joined the queue at a quarter to 10 in the evening and queued for nine hours," said Shirley.
"We finally got in to Westminster Hall at 6.17 on Thursday morning. It was amazing just to be there. She was everybody's granny."
Sitting on Gail's knee was the order of service for the funeral.
"I printed it out this morning so that I could follow it along. The Queen served us for 70 years so to give her nine hours of my time to see her in State and to sit here as a family and watch her family is the least we could do."
Also in the room was Dean Truesdale. He wanted to go to London but work commitments intervened.
"It is sad to see the whole thing. She has done so much for our country. She is bringing together so many world leaders. It's the most I've seen in a long time. Maybe ever."
For the younger generation, Sarah Liggett, said she "was the leader of our country so we are obviously going to watch her funeral and respect her".
"The amount of people who are actually there is quite breath taking," added Kimberley Liggett.
Lisburn
There was a very personal feeling to the funeral service screened at Lisburn's Market Square.
Complimentary teas and coffees were being served by the local council.
Small groups gathered in a respectful silence as the service came to an end.
Harry Doran, who was at Lisburn's Market Square for the Queen's funeral service, spent 19 years in the police reserves and Army.
"These medals I wear were all presented under the Queen's reign," he said.
"This is the last chance for me to show my loyalty towards her."
Ballymena
A crowd came to People's Park in Ballymena to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
The sun shone as people gathered around a large screen on the grass in front of the children's play park.
Many brought chairs as they sat in silence, watching and reflecting.
The silence was only broken by the sound of kids playing in the park or going past on bikes and scooters.
In Galgorm Care Home, residents gathered in the reception to watch the Queen's funeral.
The area was decked in bunting with a photograph and book of condolence beside the television.
There was a sombre mood as residents sat quietly watching.
John Hegarty broke down in tears as he talked about meeting the Queen and shaking her hand as a young boy, saying he was "very lucky".
Mr Hegarty said it "really, really meant a lot" to watch the funeral.
He spoke about meeting the Queen when he was 10 years old at St Joseph's primary school and was told a special guest was going to pass the school.
The Queen's car stopped outside his school and he said he was "one of the lucky ones who had the privilege to shake the Queen's hand".
"It's hit me all the harder now that she's gone," he said.
He said when he heard of the Queen's death he broke down in tears.
Florence McMaster said the Queen was "a very nice lady" and that it was important to watch the service.
Speaking about the funeral, Hilda Grant said it was "very peaceful and very well done".
Ms Grant said that the Queen was a "very lovely lady and very pleasant", and she liked hearing about her.
She added that she "just has happy memories of her" now.
Larne
People gathered to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Larne, County Antrim, as a big screen was erected in the town's market yard.
It was one of a number of public screenings hosted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.
The funeral service at Westminster Abbey was also shown on screens in People's Park in Ballymena and Shaftesbury Park in Carrickfergus.
The council said it was "an opportunity for residents to come together to reflect and pay tribute to Her Majesty's life of service".