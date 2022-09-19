Queen's funeral: People from NI prepare for historic day in London By Ciaran McCauley

BBC News NI, in London Published 26 minutes ago

Image caption, Parliament Square on the Sunday before the Queen's funeral

The UK's first state funeral in 55 years will take place later, when Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

In the 24 hours leading up to this historic day, the streets of central London have been packed with people.

On Sunday, under blue skies and a warm September sun, Parliament Square at Westminster was heaving with pedestrian traffic - people snaking their way along pavements, observing the instructions of police enforcing a one-way system.

There was the queue to see the Queen, of course, with people emerging from Westminster Hall, slowly and steadily walking out after waiting for hours in a queue stretching back east down the Thames.

And at nearby Whitehall, people have been queuing to get close to Buckingham Palace.

On Sunday morning, people had already set up tents to camp out before the Queen's funeral procession begins.

Among those in the crowd were people from Northern Ireland - some with a role to play in proceedings, others just hoping to pay their respects to the Queen.

BBC News NI spoke to some of them.

'She's my Queen and I'm here'

Image source, Blane Bailey Image caption, Blaine Bailey met the late Queen 10 times

For many of those who landed in London at the weekend, the priority was joining the queue to see the Queen's coffin.

Blaine Bailey, from County Fermanagh, said it was a "colossal experience" despite a 14-hour-plus wait.

"I would say it was rather detrimental to my feet, but it was surreal - the solemnity, the feeling of the moment, was just out of this world.

"We witnessed the Changing of the Guard, which was another surreal experience, but the surroundings, the setting, the crown jewels, everything - and the fact that Her Majesty who is someone I've loved and admired all my life was there was just so surreal."

For the funeral, he planned to be at Parliament Square as early as 05:00 BST on Monday.

"These are memories to treasure a lifetime. I met Her Majesty 10 times, shook her hand twice in my entire life and, as I say, from the first time I met her in Ballinamallard in 2002 to the last time I seen her in Westminster on Remembrance Sunday, she was just an amazing woman.

"I had to do this, she's my Queen and I'm here."

'To be here is something special'

Image caption, Nicola Hughes queued for almost 12 hours to get into Westminster Hall

"It was very important for us to be here," says Nicola Hughes, from Lisburn, County Down.

"It didn't feel real in a sense until we got here, and got into Westminster Hall, that's when it kicked in.

"It was very emotional just realising we're now in a new phase as a country."

Nicola and her husband arrived in London on Saturday morning, joining the queue at about 10:00 BST. They got into the hall at 21:30.

"It actually didn't feel like it was that long. There was plenty of chatting with people around us, lots of solidarity and everybody was in good spirits right up until we got to the entrance of the hall."

They made friends in the queue, waiting for them when they were processed through security so the group could enter the hall together.

After a long day, they went to Green Park on Sunday to see the floral tributes.

For the funeral, they're forgoing the long waits at Westminster to watch it on the big screens at Hyde Park.

"The fact we'll be able to see it and be here in the atmosphere will be something special."

'This is the most historic event I'll take part in'

Image caption, Lt Col Simon Matthew Nichols and Capt John Donaldson were involved in guarding the Queen's coffin

Not everyone from Northern Ireland was there just to bear witness. Some were taking an active role.

People like Capt John Donaldson, a Yeoman of the Guard, and Lt Col Simon Matthew Nichols of the Irish Guards.

Both were involved in guarding the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall and had just come off shift when speaking to BBC News NI.

Capt Donaldson said he received a phone call shortly after the Queen's death asking that he report for duty. He flew to London from Northern Ireland the next day.

"I've been in the Army 38 years but this is probably the most historic event I'll ever see or take part in… it's just monumental."

He thinks "the nation will come to a standstill to see the procession and the service at Westminster Abbey".

Lt Col Nichols agreed, saying he was due to leave the military next month and that he "couldn't have asked for a more important and, certainly, personal duty to conduct before I leave".

"I've been humbled by the public," he added.

"If I had to pick some words to try and encapsulate it, it's dignified, it's sombre, there's much out-pouring of love and respect."

Both will have active roles during the funeral - Lt Col Nichols will have a part to play in marshalling the funeral and ensuring troops are "the right distance, doing what they're meant to be doing, hitting their spots on time".

Capt Donaldson will be joined by 11 King's bodyguards in lining the route inside Westminster Abbey, staying in place until the Queen's coffin begins its final procession.

"When she passes me being carried by the Grenadier Guardsmen, I think that will be a time for reflection, and then, once it's all over, the monumental aspect of what's happened over the last five days and the vigil will hit home."

'We want to show the new King that we're here'

Image caption, Julie Davidson said the atmosphere at the Queen's coffin was surreal, sombre and dignified

Julie Davidson, Eileen Elliott and a number of others from the Shankill Action for Community Transformation (ACT) group in Belfast knew they would be making the trip as soon as they heard of the Queen's death.

They got up at 04:00 on Sunday to travel, and went straight to Westminster Hall to see the Queen. They then went to their hotel, to freshen up, before heading back out to find a spot to camp overnight in Parliament Square ahead of the funeral.

"It's exhausting but it's been worth it," said Eileen.

Image caption, Eileen Elliott says people want to show their support for the King

The atmosphere at the Queen's coffin was surreal, sombre and dignified, says Julie.

"It was an unbelievable moment of history for us. We didn't think we would have made it but we did and I'm very glad."

She added that she doesn't know how she's going to feel during the funeral: "Just to see it unfold, that piece of history and be a part of it, will be amazing."

Eileen added: "Just to be able to see the processions, to pay our respects as you would at a normal funeral, because she was our monarch.