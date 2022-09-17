Bushmills: Firefighters tackling large farmyard blaze
- Published
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a farm in the Bushmills area of County Antrim.
The fire in a hay shed was reported at about 19:30 BST on Saturday.
Six fire appliances and 29 firefighters have been deployed to the scene, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said.
There is not believed to be any threat to human or animal life at present but NIFRS added that they are in the early stages of this ongoing incident.