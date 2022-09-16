East Belfast assaults being treated as sectarian hate crimes
- Published
Two incidents in which a man and woman were assaulted and a property damaged in east Belfast are believed to be linked.
Police said the incidents happened in Mayflower Street and are being treated as sectarian hate crimes.
A man was attacked and a woman, who tried to intervene, was assaulted just before 18.30 BST on Wednesday.
On Thursday, a group of about five masked men caused criminal damage to a house shortly after 22:00.
Police said the man assaulted on Wednesday was kicked and punched, and subjected to sectarian abuse by a group of about three men.
The woman sustained an injury to her eye.
A man in his 30s was arrested and later released on bail pending further enquiries.
Chief Inspector Rosie Thompson said: "Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home and police will continue to make every effort to ensure that this happens.
"We have increased patrols in this area to assure the community that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated."
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.