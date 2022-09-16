Queen Elizabeth II: Ex-RUC officers walk in Queen's funeral procession
Four former RUC officers will take part in the Queen's funeral procession on Monday.
The ex-officers will accompany the coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.
They have been invited in recognition of the organisation having been awarded the George Cross.
Stephen White, chairman of the RUC George Cross Foundation, said it will be a tremendous honour.
The George Cross was created by King George VI, the Queen's father, in 1940 during one of the most difficult periods of World War II, a period known as the Blitz.
The award recognises "acts of the greatest heroism or of the most courage in circumstances of extreme danger".
Martin Bradley, former chief nursing officer of Northern Ireland, will also be towards the front of the funeral procession/
While in London, the ex-officers met with Chelsea pensioner, Arthur Currie.
He is originally from Coleraine and served in the Army for 34 years.
He and other pensioners will visit the Queen lying in state later today.
On Friday, the queue to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall was paused for six hours after reaching capacity.
The line was about five miles long and stretched to Southwark Park in south-east London.
Thousands have paid their respects to the Queen, who is lying in state at Westminster until 06:30 BST on Monday.
A queue to join a queue
By Louise Cullen, BBC News NI correspondent reporting from London
I walked with a steady stream of people from Bermondsey tube station to Southwark Park, along a route with wardens to point us in the right direction.
A sign informs the new arrivals that entry to the lying-in-state queue is "temporarily paused" and wait time from here is "currently" 14 hours, but that's not deterring anyone.
Park life goes on as normal all around - parents are taking young children round the play park beside the barriers, someone somewhere nearby is practising what sounds like jazz clarinet, and dog walkers, joggers and cyclists are going through the park as normal.
At the barrier, a supervisor tells me the wait will only get longer as times are adjusted, as they were overnight because of a rehearsal for the Queen's funeral on Monday.
That resulted in a sudden two-hour increase in waiting, announced via the the government's online tracker.
People here are living out perhaps the most British of British clichés - joining a queue to join a queue.
More than five miles away, people are filtering through Westminster Hall. That is more than half a day away for those coming now.