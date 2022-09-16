Loughlin Maginn's family settle case against PSNI and MoD
By Michael Fitzpatrick
BBC News NI
- Published
The family of a man murdered by loyalists, who used security force intelligence material to target him, have settled their civil case against the PSNI and the Ministry of Defence.
Loughlin Maginn, 28, was shot dead at his home in Rathfriland, County Down, in 1989. His wife and young children were in the house at the time.
Two members of the Ulster Defence Regiment were convicted of his murder.
His family sued the PSNI and the MoD for damages connected to the shooting.
As part of the undisclosed settlement the state will have to pay the family's legal costs.
A 2012 report from Sir Desmond DeSilva found that the Ulster Defence Association (UDA), which carried out the murder, had entered an Army base in County Down in December 1988 and taken a video tape of a UDR intelligence briefing which contained references to Loughlin Maginn.
The review found that the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) had advance knowledge of the plan to steal the intelligence but did not seek to prevent the UDA from obtaining it.
What happened to Loughlin Maginn?
Loughlin Maginn was sitting in his lounge with his wife when gunmen smashed the windows and fired a number of shots shortly before 01:00 BST on a night in late August 1989.
They hit him but he managed to run upstairs. The gunmen then climbed through the window and followed him.
They shot him several times and he died a short time later.
Four children were asleep upstairs but were not injured.
A car believed to have been used in the shooting was found burnt out two miles from the scene.
A solicitor for the Maginn family welcomed the conclusion of the civil case on Friday.
In a statement, they said: "Our clients are delighted that today the PSNI and MoD have finally settled their case, which has been ongoing since 1992.
"Today should mark a significant milestone in the family's journey for justice for the murder of Loughlin Maginn.
"Whilst some of the truth is now known as to what happened to Loughlin Maginn many questions remain unanswered and many of those responsible have been allowed to escape justice.
"The family will continue to campaign for a fresh inquest into the murder of Loughlin Maginn and hope that a decision will be forthcoming by the coroner in the coming weeks."