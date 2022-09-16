Londonderry: Woman injured in racially-motived attack
Police are treating an attack on woman in Londonderry as racially-motivated.
The woman was assaulted by a man in a tunnel in the Dungiven Road area at 14:00 BST on Sunday.
"The woman was verbally assaulted by the man who also kicked her to the upper leg and thigh area and pushed her a few times," Insp Kyle Rowntree said.
Police described the attack as "completely unprovoked" and have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.