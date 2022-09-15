Ballymena: Man charged after stabbing
- Published
A 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed several times in his home in Ballymena on Wednesday.
Police said the attack took place on the Grove Road area shortly after 04:00 BST.
The alleged attacker forced his way into the home and stabbed the victim a number of times.
The man was taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries to his head, neck and abdomen.
The 28-year-old has also been charged with aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indicatable offence.
He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court later.