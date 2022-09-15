Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon: Rubbish piling up as strike action continues
Large amounts of rubbish are continuing to pile up in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area as strike action approaches the end of a fifth week without resolution.
Bins have not been emptied since 15 August and local people say they are fed up with the situation.
There are mounds of rubbish outside homes, shops and local dumps.
Staff are on strike over pay and conditions and the cost of living with other council services also affected.
Talks continued on Thursday between trade unions and council officials, with sources suggesting to BBC News NI that a deal could be close.
Some people have begun leaving their rubbish at the gates of their local dumps.
At one recycling centre in Lurgan, County Armagh, nappies and food were among the rubbish left outside, creating a foul smell and attracting swarms of flies.
More rubbish has been dumped at the side of the road close to the dump.
Bins in Lurgan centre are also overflowing.
Business owner Nicky Parker said rubbish from the tenants above her premises was on top of bins outside her door.
"In that extreme heat the door had to be kept closed, couldn't open the door for the smell coming in, the flies, it is just ridiculous," she said.
"At one stage actually sitting on top of the bin was a package of raw meat that was just turning in the heat."
One resident told the BBC the situation in the town was a nightmare.
"Down William Street the rubbish has gone into the footpath and it's disgusting," she said.
Another man said he could not open the windows of his house because of the amount of flies that get in.
"The flies are getting into the house all the time," he said.
"I have a newborn child there and you can't even open the window - because of the flies coming in - for a bit of fresh air.
"It's getting out of hand."
Strike action was eased following the death of the Queen, allowing workers to carry out essential work in the borough's towns and villages.
But that did not have any effect on bin collections.
A spokesperson for the council said the local authority would not be commenting on negotiations with the unions at this time.