How did people in Northern Ireland react to the new King? By Amy Stewart & Matt Fox

BBC News NI Published 35 minutes ago

Image source, Reuters Image caption, Crowds cheer as King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive for a visit to Hillsborough Castle, Co Down

"He's got big shoes to fill."

When King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, visited Northern Ireland on Tuesday, people came out to line the streets of Belfast and Hillsborough to welcome the new monarch.

His mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II has been praised for the strides made in reconciliation in Northern Ireland and in British-Irish relations.

However, in many ways the new King has had more of a personal connection to the island of Ireland and has been a regular visitor to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Many of those who lined the streets on Tuesday said they were there to witness history in the making.

BBC News NI spoke to some of them about why they had made the journey and what they thought on the day.

'From waving to the Queen as a boy, to waving to the King'

For David Hall the King's visit brought him full circle - his first glimpse of royalty was in 1966 as a child.

"The Queen and Prince Phillip were driving along the Shore Road to Carrickfergus - the primary school was off and we all stood and waved at them - that was a wonderful day."

David came to Belfast to wave to her son as he did with the Queen all those years ago.

"I wanted to be here to support King Charles. Having to do all this while mourning the loss of his mother must be very difficult,' he added.

He said he believes the new king will follow in his mother's footsteps.

'It was nice to be here to welcome him'

Image caption, Mel Douglas from Ballynahinch in County Down

Further down at Writers' Square, overlooked by St Anne's Cathedral where the King and Queen Consort attended a church service, a crowd gathered.

Writers' Square is often host to events and pays homage to Belfast's literary tradition, with quotations about Belfast by famous local writers carved into the stones.

Mel Douglas from Ballynahinch in County Down, came with a group from Disability Action and shook hands with the royal couple.

'We all got a handshake. He told us we were very kind and thanked us for our support and Camilla asked us how long we had been waiting and told us we were very good to wait.

"It was nice to be here to support him and welcome him," she added.

'Now I can say I've met a royal'

Image caption, EJ Nazareth and Lucy McConville who go to school in Belfast

EJ Nazareth and Lucy McConville, both 17, also got a handshake.

Both were present in their school uniforms - EJ attends Belfast Royal Academy while Lucy goes to Bloomfield Collegiate.

"It was a long wait in the sun, but worth it as I don't think I'll ever met a royal again in my life," said EJ.

"I shook his hand and it really was like a moment In history," he added.

Lucy had to use some sharp elbows to get her moment of history.

"I was trying to budge my way up the big crowd and I just stuck my hand out and shook his hand - now I can say I've met a royal," she added.

Image caption, Sophie and Emma from Ashfield Girls' High School said it was worth the three-hour wait to see the King

There were no handshakes for Sophie and Emma from Ashfield Girls' High School in Belfast but they did take "lots of pictures and videos".

"It's great to be here," she said, adding: "He has really big shoes to fill so it'll be interesting to see how he gets on as King."

'I can't believe it happened'

Image caption, Noah, 9 and Clark, 12, on the left and Ryan on the right

Noah, 9 and Clark, 12, from the Ballynafeigh District Orange Order both got a handshake and a chat with the new King.

"I had a wee handshake and he asked me if I had the day off school and I told him yes," Noah told BBC News NI.

Ryan, from the 58th Belfast Company, Boys' Brigade said: "Charles came up to me and just shook my hand and I said: 'Hello, Your Majesty.'

"I can't believe it happened. It was worth the wait."

'A once-in-a-lifetime event'

At Belfast City Hall the Dolans waited to catch a glimpse.

"We'll never see anything like this again," said Lisa Dolan.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime event."

She recalled greeting Queen Elizabeth II to Belfast several years ago: "We were stopped in traffic on the Malone Road, luckily I had two Union Jack flags in the boot."

'He deserves to be celebrated'

John and Michelle Pollock came into the city centre today from the Shankill Road to pay their respects.

"I'm an avid coin collector and absolutely love British history… I've always taught my children about the monarchy through the coins," said John.

"Last week there was a real sense of grief, now we're celebrating Charles becoming King," he added.

"He has an intense duty. He deserves to be celebrated."

'I feel sorry for the whole family'

Erna Bow, who had previously met Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, travelled from Portrush to see the new King

"I think he'll be a brilliant King, as will William... as they say, age brings maturity.

"He'll be a good teacher," she added.

"I feel sorry for the whole family, they've been incredibly dignified.

"They say men can hold up better than women, but Princess Anne and Sophie Wessex have been amazing."

'He gave up time in which he should be grieving'

Meanwhile, in Hillsborough earlier in the day, a family from Dungannon, County Tyrone were overjoyed after getting to meet the King and Queen Consort due to a stroke of luck.

Christine Burrows, her daughter Louise Glenn and grandchildren Lucy and Katie Glenn, were on Main Street in the village when they were part of a group of about 20 or so members of the public allowed to join those in the area at Hillsborough Castle where people had the chance to shake the Royal couple's hands.

"They were very engaging, Camilla just said thanks for coming. We just said they had our sympathies and they thanked us," said Christine.

Louise says: "It was very important for him to be here to put Northern Ireland on the map, as part of the UK. He gave up the time he should have been grieving his mother to be here."

'He recognised the uniform'

Nearby, members of the Hillsborough Presbyterian Girls' Brigade were buzzing after the King stopped to speak with them.

"We said who we were and he just responded: 'Yes, I recognised the uniform,'" said one member.