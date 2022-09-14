East Belfast: Masked men throw petrol bombs at house
- Published
Masked men have thrown two petrol bombs at a house in east Belfast.
The police said a gang of five men were involved in the attack at Parkgate Gardens at about 22:30 BST on Tuesday.
The men had approached the house from nearby playing fields before throwing the petrol bombs and leaving the area.
No-one was in the property at the time and firefighters extinguished the fire.
Detectives want anyone with information about the attack to contact them.