Maghera: Victim of sectarian attack says lives have been wrecked
- Published
A woman, whose family was targeted in a sectarian attack in Maghera, has called her attackers "bigots" and said they have wrecked people's lives.
Last Wednesday at 23:50 BST, three masked men, one carrying a large stick, broke the front living room windows of four houses in the Upperlands area.
Damage was caused to the doors of three of the homes and to a vehicle parked outside.
It is understood some of the families targeted are of mixed religion.
Speaking to BBC News NI, the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was "totally disgusted" by the incident.
"In this day and age you're sitting in your living room and glass coming in round you because you're in a mixed relationship; they're bigots.
"Kids upstairs sleeping and [the attackers] take it upon themselves to wreck people's lives, which they have done."
She said the community in the area was "very close" and everybody knew one another.
She believed the people who carried out the attack were not from the area.
"These thugs weren't from here," she said.
Sectarian hate crime
Police said that while no-one was injured in the attacks, one woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.
They are treating the incident as a sectarian hate crime and said the attack was shocking and caused fear among residents.
It is understood by police that the masked men ran in the direction of Culnady Road before getting into a white Vauxhall Cavalier and driving towards Gulladuff.
They are appealing for any information or sightings of the men, who were wearing light-coloured trousers, dark jackets and masks.