In pictures: Charles III on first visit to Northern Ireland as King

King Charles III greets Connie the corgiCharles McQuillan

King Charles III visited Northern Ireland on Tuesday for the first time as monarch as part of his tour of the UK.

Liam McBurney/PA
Liam McBurney/PA

He landed at Belfast City Airport - in the shadows of the famous Harland and Wolff shipyard cranes - at about 12:00 BST.

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, were presented with a gift of truffles with an image of the Giant's Causeway on the tin by Ella Smith and Lucas Watt, both aged 10, from Forge Integrated Primary School in the city.

Liam McBurney/PA

The King and Camilla travelled to Royal Hillsborough, given the prefix in 2021 due to the village's connection to the Royal Family, where people were out from dawn to catch a glimpse of them.

Michael Cooper
JASON CAIRNDUFF

The King and Camilla spent time shaking hands and greeting those who had gathered in the main street of the village in County Down.

Niall Carson
WPA/POOL
WPA/POOL

Connie the corgi also met the King as he received flowers and cards from excited schoolchildren.

MARK MARLOW/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
MARK MARLOW/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Merlin the Persian cat, adorning a golden crown, was one of many who lined the streets.

MARK MARLOW/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

King Charles and Camilla then spent time admiring the floral tributes left outside Hillsborough Castle, the only royal residence in Northern Ireland, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

JASON CAIRNDUFF/Reuters

A brief event was held inside the castle, during which the King and Camilla received a message of condolence from the Northern Ireland Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey before the King made a short speech to the audience.

PA Media

The King also met senior Stormont representatives, including Sinn Féin's deputy leader Michelle O'Neill and Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Niall Carson/PA
Niall Carson/PA

The King also shook hands with Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, Doug Beattie, who leads the Ulster Unionist Party, and Matthew O'Toole of the Social Democratic and Labour Party.

He met troops at the castle, shortly after a gun salute had taken place.

PA Media

Outside, there were smiles all round, with one woman even holding a photo of her meeting the then Prince of Wales when she received an MBE.

MARK MARLOW/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The Hillsborough Castle Guard also stood outside while Charles visited the royal residence for the first time as monarch.

MARK MARLOW/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The King and the Queen Consort made their way towards St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast for a service of reflection for the life of the Queen, their last formal engagement in Northern Ireland for the day.

A large crowd gathered outside Belfast City Hall to witness the King and Camilla pass through the city centre.

Oliver McVeigh
Oliver McVeigh

Large screens were placed around Belfast city centre for those who wanted to watch the service of reflection.

Oliver McVeigh

Inside the cathedral, Prime Minister Liz Truss and Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin were among those who took part in a service of reflection.

It was Ms Truss's first visit to Northern Ireland since she became prime minister last week.

PA Media

