Queen Elizabeth II: 'Mourning but celebrating' King Charles's visit
By Ciaran McCauley
BBC News NI at Hillsborough Castle
- Published
"We're mourning but also celebrating" is how one fan of the Royal Family describes the mood in Royal Hillsborough.
The village is hosting the new King, Charles III, and Camilla, the Queen Consort.
Hillsborough was given the prefix "Royal" in 2021 to recognise its long connection with the Royal Family.
People have been lining its streets since 05:00 BST, hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal couple on their way to and from Hillsborough Castle, the official royal residence in Northern Ireland.
Some people sensibly brought camp chairs, picnics and thermal flasks of hot drinks, anticipating a long wait before seeing the King.
"It's difficult, he's been in training for this all his life," says Valerie Stokes, who has been in Royal Hillsborough since early morning with her daughter, Hayley.
"He has been handling it with grace," adds Hayley.
Royal events are nothing new to Valerie and Hayley, from Ballynahinch, County Down.
They've attended several royal weddings - Charles and Diana; Charles and Camilla; William and Kate - and can now add the King's maiden Northern Ireland visit to their list.
"It was very important to us," says Hayley, but Valerie adds that the reason they are in Hillsborough is "bittersweet".
While it is the 19th time the Royal couple have visited Northern Ireland together, it is the first since Charles became King following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.
Unusually, the monarch's visit was announced in advance: Details are often kept under wraps, due to security concerns.
But crowds are being accommodated outside Hillsborough Castle and in front of Belfast City Hall, where the King's cavalcade is due to pass on Tuesday afternoon. The visit is causing some congestion and traffic delays.
In Northern Ireland, people's attitudes to the monarchy tend to be linked to their national identity.
For unionists - who want Northern Ireland to remain in the United Kingdom - the sovereign is the personhood of Britishness, embodying the authority of the crown as a unifying force across the UK's four nations.
Nationalists - who want Northern Ireland to become part of the Republic of Ireland - generally do not recognise the sovereignty of the crown here.
Unionists feel the loss of the late Queen most profoundly - and will welcome the new King most enthusiastically.
Nationalist sentiment is reflected in the main parties' words during the last few days; focusing on paying tribute to the late Queen's role in the peace process, and remaining detached from ceremonies to mark the King's accession.
The most recent election result for the devolved Assembly at Stormont provides an indication of people's perspectives on the constitutional question - though owing to the complexities of local politics, it is by no means definitive.
In May, roughly 42% of people cast their first preference vote for a unionist politician.
About 40% voted for nationalists, and the rest - 18% - gave their number one preference to candidates who designated as being neutral on the constitutional status of Northern Ireland.
The waving of red, white and blue of the Union flags is punctuating the otherwise drab grey clouds hanging over the village's Main Street.
While Northern Ireland is known for its divisions, there has been little anti-royal sentiment among the crowds, which are now five-deep outside Hillsborough Castle.
It's been a strange week, one onlooker told BBC News NI, and their new neighbour along the barrier seems to agree.
The mood is celebratory and exciting - if somewhat sombre, encapsulating the mixed emotions of watching history unfold in real time.
For Rita Martin and her friends, Tuesday is a chance to be a part of history, though the death of the Queen is a sad backdrop to the King's first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch.
"We're excited, we wouldn't have missed it," says Rita, who has travelled with Gertie Lorimour, Jean Sands and their carers from Mountvale Nursing Home in Dromore, County Down, to see the King.
They've been in place, front and centre at the entrance of Hillsborough Castle, since 07:10 BST.
If she has the chance to speak or meet with the King, Rita admits she doesn't know what she would say.
"I'd be far too nervous."
'It just means everything to me'
While Barbara Green, from Hillsborough, didn't have far to travel, that didn't stop her from getting up early: She has been in position since 05:00 BST.
She has brought with her a picture of when the now King Charles awarded her an MBE for services to special education five years ago.
"It just means everything to me to be here today," says the former school principal.
"I want to offer my sympathies but also tell him that I think he will do a tremendous job. He has the empathy, the sense of duty, the sense of service.
"The people of Northern Ireland feel for him, and wish him and the Queen Consort well.
"We want to give strength to carry on - he needs our support."
'No time to grieve'
For mother and daughter Sally McCambley and Gail Hutchinson, it is an honour to be in Royal Hillsborough.
"I just feel honoured to be here today, and honoured that he's taken the time to come here," said Gail.
"He hasn't even had time to grieve."
For 84-year-old Sally, the Queen had been a constant in her life and she fondly remembers the Queen's many visits to Northern Ireland and how, in the early days, she would come in an open-top car.
"She was greatly loved," she said.
"She never put a foot wrong, but Charles will be a tremendous King. He has seen her do it up close."
So what would happen if Sally had the opportunity to speak to him?
"I'd just give him a hug, if I was allowed!"