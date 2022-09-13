Queen Elizabeth II: 'Mourning but celebrating' King Charles's visit
By Ciaran McCauley
BBC News NI at Hillsborough Castle
- Published
"We're mourning but also celebrating" is how one fan of the Royal Family describes the mood in Royal Hillsborough on Tuesday morning.
The village is preparing for the arrival of the new King, Charles III, and Camilla, the Queen Consort.
Hillsborough was given the prefix "Royal" in 2021 to recognise its long connection with the Royal Family.
People have been lining its streets since 05:00 BST, hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.
Some people sensibly brought camp chairs, picnics and thermal flasks of hot drinks, anticipating a long wait before the King's arrival.
"It's difficult, he's been in training for this all his life," says Valerie Stokes, who has been in Royal Hillsborough since early morning with her daughter, Hayley.
"He has been handling it with grace," adds Hayley.
Royal events are nothing new to Valerie and Hayley, from Ballynahinch, County Down.
They've attended several royal weddings - Charles and Diana; Charles and Camilla; William and Kate - and will soon add the King's maiden Northern Ireland visit to their list.
"It was very important to us," says Hayley, but Valerie adds that the reason they are in Hillsborough is "bittersweet".
While it is the 19th time the Royal couple have visited Northern Ireland together, it is the first since Charles became King following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.
Unusually, the monarch's visit was announced in advance: Details are often kept under wraps, due to security concerns.
But crowds are being accommodated outside Hillsborough Castle and in front of Belfast City Hall, where the King's cavalcade is due to pass on Tuesday afternoon. The visit is causing some congestion and traffic delays.
An atmosphere of low-key excitement is building in Hillsborough, with the waving of red, white and blue of the Union flags now more regularly punctuating the otherwise drab grey clouds hanging over the village's Main Street.
While Northern Ireland is known for its divisions, there has been little anti-royal sentiment among the crowds, which are now five-deep outside Hillsborough Castle.
It's been a strange week, one onlooker told BBC News NI, and their new neighbour along the barrier seems to agree.
The mood is celebratory and exciting - if somewhat sombre, encapsulating the mixed emotions of watching history unfold in real time.
For Rita Martin and her friends, Tuesday is a chance to be a part of history, though the death of the Queen is a sad backdrop to the King's first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch.
"We're excited, we wouldn't have missed it," says Rita, who has travelled with Gertie Lorimour, Jean Sands and their carers from Mountvale Nursing Home in Dromore, County Down, to see the King.
They've been in place, front and centre at the entrance of Hillsborough Castle, since 07:10 BST.
If she has the chance to speak or meet with the King, Rita admits she doesn't know what she would say.
"I'd be far too nervous."
'It just means everything to me'
While Barbara Green, from Hillsborough, didn't have far to travel, that didn't stop her from getting up early: She has been in position since 05:00 BST.
She's brought with her a picture of when the now King Charles awarded her an MBE for services to special education five years ago.
"It just means everything to me to be here today," says the former school principal.
"I want to offer my sympathies but also tell him that I think he will do a tremendous job. He has the empathy, the sense of duty, the sense of service.
"The people of Northern Ireland feel for him, and wish him and the Queen Consort well.
"We want to give strength to carry on - he needs our support."
'No time to grieve'
For mother and daughter Sally McCambley and Gail Hutchinson, it is an honour to be in Royal Hillsborough.
"I just feel honoured to be here today, and honoured that he's taken the time to come here," said Gail.
"He hasn't even had time to grieve."
For 84-year-old Sally, the Queen had been a constant in her life and she fondly remembers the Queen's many visits to Northern Ireland and how, in the early days, she would come in an open-top car.
"She was greatly loved," she said.
"She never put a foot wrong, but Charles will be a tremendous King. He has seen her do it up close."
So what would happen if Sally had the opportunity to speak to him?
"I'd just give him a hug, if I was allowed!"