West Belfast: Murder inquiry as Hollie Thompson, 28, found dead
Police investigating the death of a woman in west Belfast at the weekend have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder.
Hollie Thomson, 28, from the Greenan area of the city was found dead on Sunday 11 September.
Police said a post-mortem examination had been carried out and her death was being treated as murder.
They said the man's arrest also relates to the supply of a Class A controlled drug.
He is currently being questioned at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.
Police have appealed for information.