Kim Lenaghan: Radio Ulster presenter dies aged 61
- Published
The BBC Radio Ulster presenter Kim Lenaghan has died aged 61.
The broadcaster had worked for BBC Northern Ireland for 25 years and most recently presented her own show on weekend mornings.
The interim director of BBC Northern Ireland, Adam Smyth, said staff were "shocked and saddened" by the "death of our friend".
The versatile presenter hosted a number of programmes on radio and television during her career with the BBC.
She lived in Belfast with her husband, Andrew Jones.
Mr Jones has asked that his privacy be respected at this difficult time.