James McKeever: Council talks over jailed child sex abuser
- Published
Derry City and Strabane District Council is liaising with the NI Electoral Office about the removal of a councillor convicted of child sex abuse.
James McKeever, 64, got a four-year jail term for eight sexual offences against a girl between 1981 to 1988.
The victim was aged between seven and 14 at the time of the abuse.
As well as the jail term, McKeever was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period.
The former deputy mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council was suspended from the SDLP when the charges first came to light.
He was then later expelled from the party following the guilty verdict, and the party asked him to relinquish his council seat.
As of Monday, James McKeever was still listed as a representative for the Faughan district electoral area on the council's website.
BBC News NI asked the council for a statement about McKeever following his sentencing.
A spokesperson for the council pointed to Section Four of the Local Government Act (Northern Ireland) 1972.
The legislation states that a person will be disqualified from acting as a councillor if they have been sentenced to a period of imprisonment for three months or more without the option of a fine.
The council said it would now be liaising with the Northern Ireland Electoral Office in relation to the matter.
BBC News NI has approached the SDLP for comment.