King Charles III: Accession Proclamation to be read at Hillsborough
The Accession Proclamation will be read at Hillsborough Castle in County Down at noon on Sunday, the same time as in Edinburgh and Cardiff.
The reading of the Principal Proclamation of the new King, Charles III, took place at St James's Palace in the City of London on Saturday.
King Charles is due to make his first visit to Belfast as monarch on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to accompany the King, along with his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort.
Charles became King following the death of his mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday and an historic meeting at St James's Palace formally confirmed his role on Saturday.
As part of a UK tour, the King and Camilla will arrive in Belfast on Tuesday before travelling to Hillsborough Castle to view an exhibition on the Queen's long association with Northern Ireland.
The Queen first visited Northern Ireland just after the end of the Second World War in 1945, when she was Princess Elizabeth.
During Tuesday's visit, King Charles will meet the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, as well as local party leaders.
He is set to receive a message of condolence led by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
The King and Queen Consort will then meet leaders from all the major faiths in Northern Ireland before a service of prayer and reflection at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast.
Analysis: BBC News Correspondent Mark Simpson
The new King knows Northern Ireland well, having visited almost 40 times.
He first came at the age of 12, with his parents and his sister Princess Anne.
At the time, in August 1961, he was a very young Prince of Wales.
In recent years, he has been a regular visitor, and has been in Northern Ireland at least once a year since 2002.
It is place with a complicated history, and ongoing political challenges.
The new King will be aware of the issues and the nuances, given his frequent and wide-ranging visits.
On Saturday, a gun salute at Hillsborough Castle marked the Principal Proclamation of King Charles.
At Hillsborough Castle on Sunday, the Accession Proclamation will be read by the Norroy and Ulster King of Arms Robert Noel in front of an audience of dignitaries and members of the public.
Norroy and Ulster King of Arms is one of the three senior officers of arms at the College of Arms in London, the heraldic authority for England, Wales, Northern Ireland and parts of the Commonwealth.
The proclamation event will also feature military in full ceremonial dress, a bugler and a 21-gun salute.
Following the formal regional proclamation at Hillsborough Castle, it will be read throughout different council areas by lord lieutenants or sheriffs.
Tara Mills will present live coverage of the event from 11:45 BST on The Proclamation of His Majesty the King in Northern Ireland on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds. You can listen here.
At 15:00 BST on Sunday, the proclamation will then be read at Belfast City Hall by the High Sheriff of Belfast.
There will then be a special meeting of the council to pay tribute to the Queen.
The meeting will be live streamed on the council's website from 15:30 BST but members of the public are welcome to attend.
Shuttle bus services to Royal Hillsborough will operate for the public from 16:00 to 20:00 BST to and from the Eikon Centre in Lisburn (subject to change).
Belfast City Hall will be open until 20:00 BST on Sunday for people who want to sign the books of condolence. The building will also be open Monday to Friday from 09:30 until 20:00 BST.
People have been leaving floral tributes in the Garden of Remembrance which is open 07:00 BST to 20:00 BST daily.
The union flag will be flown at City Hall until the morning after the state funeral, in line with Royal protocol.
The Orange Order has suspended all planned parades until after the funeral.
Visitors are being warned of restrictions around Hillsborough Castle during the period of official mourning.
Parking is restricted and a one-way system is now in operation in the village.
The Queen's funeral will be held on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London.
On Saturday, during the Accession Council, the King approved the day of the Queen's funeral becoming a bank holiday.