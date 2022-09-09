Downpatrick: Teen suffers facial injury after rock thrown at car
- Published
A teenager suffered a facial injury after a rock smashed the window of a car she was travelling in, police have said.
The 18-year-old required hospital treatment after the incident in Downpatrick, County Down.
Police said the rock was thrown at the car on Killough Road on Tuesday night just before 22:45 BST.
There has been a visible police presence in the area in recent days due to anti-social behaviour.
This has included helicopter surveillance over the Model Farm and Flying Horse estates.
Police, who believe the rock may have been thrown from a nearby alleyway, said that presence will continue.
"In light of recent incidents of anti-social behaviour, I am also appealing to those involved to keep a cool head and think about the consequences of your actions which could lead to a criminal record," PSNI Insp Heatley said.
"Officers will continue to provide a visible policing presence in the Downpatrick area and police would appeal to anyone who witnesses any anti-social behaviour to contact them."
Police have also appealed for mobile, or dash-cam footage that could help us with the ongoing investigation.