The Queen: Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon strike eased after monarch's death
Industrial action in the Armagh, Banbridge and Cragavon Council area is being eased following the death of the Queen.
Trade unions have agreed that council workers can carry out essential work in the borough's towns and villages.
It is understood the work will focus on tidying up, as bin collections have not been taking place since 15 August.
A trade union told BBC News NI work will begin in large town centres from Saturday.
It is understood these towns include Lurgan, Craigavon, Portadown, Armagh, Dromore and Banbridge.
This will be followed by work in smaller towns.
It is understood unions are seeking legal advice in relation to the complete suspension of the strike next week.
The move follows the cancellation of strikes across the UK.
More than 1,000 council workers, including refuse collectors, have been engaged in an industrial dispute with ABC Council over pay and conditions.
The strike is being staged by members of the trade unions Unite, GMB and NIPSA.
Rubbish has been accumulating in the borough's town centres and fly-tipping has increased.
In a joint statement, the council and unions said that the move was "in recognition of the need to prepare towns and villages for a period of mourning".
"There will be further updates throughout the week," it added.