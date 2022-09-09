Queen Elizabeth II praised for 'pilgrimage of reconciliation' to Ireland
The late Queen Elizabeth II will be deeply respected for her "pilgrimage of reconciliation" to Ireland, former Irish president Mary McAleese has said.
In May 2011, the Queen became the first UK monarch to visit to the Republic of Ireland since it gained independence.
Tributes are taking place in Hillsborough, Belfast and Londonderry.
A number of sporting events in Northern Ireland have been postponed and the NI International Air Show has been cancelled as a mark of respect.
The UK in is mourning after its longest-reigning monarch died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
'Earned that respect'
Politicians and dignitaries from across the island of Ireland have expressed their admiration for the Queen's 70 years of service as Britain's head of state.
In particular, they have praised her contribution to the peace process on the island of Ireland, remembering her historic visit to the Republic of Ireland 11 years ago.
That four-day visit has been described as "magical" by her Belfast-born host, the then president of Ireland Mary McAleese, who paid tribute to her "simple goodness and desire for peace".
During the trip, the Queen laid a wreath in Dublin's Garden of Remembrance - a park dedicated to Irish people who fought against British rule.
She also spoke a few words in Irish at a state dinner in Dublin Castle, the former seat of British power in Ireland.
Mrs McAleese said the Queen was a person who transcended politics and who was "deeply respected" by people from different backgrounds and political persuasions.
Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, Mrs McAleese said: "Many, many people across the island who would not be supporters of the idea of monarchy, for example people who would be republicans, and many Irish nationalists would share with me deep sorrow at her passing, because she was always a woman who was worthy of respect.
"Why? Because she earned that respect over seven decades."
She said the Queen put her "heart and soul" into the four-day visit and said there was significance in "everything she did, everything she touched, everything she wore and every gesture".
People in Northern Ireland are continuing to mourn the Queen's death and floral tributes are mounting outside the gates of Hillsborough Castle in County Down, the Royal Family's official residence in Northern Ireland.
Members of the public will be able to sign books of condolence in Belfast City Hall, Derry's Guildhall, Cookstown's Burnavon Theatre, The Bridewell in Magherafelt and at the Hill of The O'Neill and Ranfurly House in Dungannon.
Northern Ireland is expected to take part in a UK-wide gun salute later - the 96-round salute will mark every year of the Queen's life.
As mourners gather near Hillsborough Castle, a major security operation is taking place in the County Down village to manage the flow of people.
Visitors and mourners can only access the castle grounds via a shuttle bus from the grounds of the Maze.
The Irish FA said that fixtures across all affiliated football in the country, and all other organised football activity at all levels, will not go ahead this weekend.
All of this weekend's rugby and hockey games in Ulster have also been postponed.