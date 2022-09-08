Queen Elizabeth II: Northern Ireland and the Republic pays tribute
Tributes have been paid across Northern Ireland and the Republic to Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, following her death.
Politicians and church leaders have sent their condolences to the Royal family.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader
"This is just the saddest news and our hearts are breaking.
"Her Majesty The Queen was a wonderful lady and I had the privilege of meeting her many times including here at Hillsborough Castle.
"People right across Northern Ireland tonight will be deeply sorrowful for the loss of this marvellous, wonderful Queen.
"There is no doubt Her Majesty The Queen played a very important role in helping to build reconciliation. Her visit to Dublin was a cathartic moment in the history of British-Irish relations."
Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Féin vice-president
"It is with deep regret that I have learned of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II today.
"The British people will miss the leadership she gave throughout her 70 years as monarch.
"I would like to offer my sincere sympathies and condolences to her children, and her extended family circle as they come to terms with their grief.
"I wish to especially acknowledge the profound sorrow of our neighbours from within the unionist community here who will feel her loss deeply.
"Personally, I am grateful for Queen Elizabeth's significant contribution and determined efforts to advancing peace and reconciliation between our two islands."
Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland
"The Queen's passing is indeed the end of an era. Her state visit to Ireland in 2011 marked a crucial step in the normalisation of relations with our nearest neighbour.
"That visit was a great success, largely because of the many gracious gestures and warm remarks made by the Queen during her time in Ireland.
"Her popularity with the Irish people was also very evident and clearly made a very positive impact on the Queen. In particular, I recall the warmth of the welcome she received from the public in Cork during her walkabout at the English Market.
"To her grieving family and people, the Irish government join with you in mourning the loss of an exceptional woman who led by quiet and dignified example and who touched so many lives over her exceptionally long reign."
Michael D Higgins, Irish President
"It is with profound regret and a deep personal sadness that I have learnt of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"On behalf of the people of Ireland, may I express my heartfelt sympathy to His Majesty King Charles and to the Royal Family on their very great personal loss.
"May I offer my deepest condolences to the British people and to the members of the Commonwealth on the loss of a unique, committed and deeply respected Head of State.
"Her Majesty served the British people with exceptional dignity.
"Her personal commitment to her role and extraordinary sense of duty were the hallmarks of her period as Queen, which will hold a unique place in British history."
Chris Heaton-Harris, Northern Ireland Secretary
"I am deeply saddened at the news of the loss of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
"Throughout her reign, Her Majesty has been the matriarch and pillar of our country and the Commonwealth.
"She has always provided wise counsel, admirably and selflessly, fulfilling a lifetime commitment to public service.
"Her Majesty dedicated herself to our family of nations - no more so was this apparent than in Northern Ireland.
"We will always be greatly indebted for her efforts to promote reconciliation and the fostering of better community relations, ensuring peace and stability."
Colum Eastwood, Social Democratic and Labour Party leader
"Queen Elizabeth II was, without doubt, one of the most consequential civic figures of the last century.
"My thoughts and the thoughts of all those in the SDLP are with Queen Elizabeth's family at an extraordinarily difficult time.
"The blessing of a long life does not make the burden of saying goodbye any lighter.
"I also want to send my deep condolences to all those, across the world, but particularly in Northern Ireland for whom the Queen held a cherished place in their lives and hearts.
"Elizabeth's influence on Ireland, our people and our peace cannot be underestimated."
Doug Beattie, Ulster Unionist Party leader
"The passing of Queen Elizabeth II is one of the saddest days the United Kingdom has ever known.
"The Queen was a regular visitor to Northern Ireland in good times and bad, and even during the decades of violence she was determined to come here to see her people and, in the process, provide comfort and reassurance.
"Her state visit to the Republic of Ireland in May 2011 went a long way to healing old wounds and normalising relations between two close neighbours and indicated very clearly her great wisdom and sound instincts.
"This world was a much better place for her presence and is now a much poorer place for her passing."
Naomi Long, Alliance leader
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is one of the figures who came to define the 20th Century, as well as a large part of the 21st due not only to her longevity but her commitment and dedication to the country and Commonwealth.
"The majority of us have only ever known her in the role of sovereign and it will be incredibly strange to not see her there carrying out her duties.
"Throughout her reign, the Queen worked tirelessly in service to the country and Commonwealth, receiving praise from all quarters for her selfless dedication to the role.
"That is only one of the aspects of her life which will remain as her lasting legacy, and I hope it brings her family, and indeed all those grieving, some comfort at this sad time."