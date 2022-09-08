Crossbow bolt narrowly misses passer-by in south Belfast

Police at the scene, on the corner of Ormeau Road and St Jude's Parade
The scene at the corner of Ormeau Road and St Jude's Parade in south Belfast on Wednesday evening

Three people have been arrested after a report that a crossbow bolt was fired and narrowly missed hitting a passer-by in south Belfast.

The crossbow was reportedly fired from the window of a building in St Jude's Parade, off the Ormeau Road, at about 16:30 BST on Wednesday.

Police searched a property where items, including suspected Class A and Class B drugs, were seized.

A number of streets were closed, but have since reopened.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage, a number of drug-related offences and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A 50-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, attempted possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

All three remain in custody.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

