Chris Heaton-Harris to make first visit as NI Secretary
Newly appointed Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is set to make his first official visit to Northern Ireland later.
He is expected to meet the DUP and Sinn Féin but it seems there are no plans to greet the other Stormont parties.
At his first NI Questions yesterday, Mr Heaton-Harris said the best way forward was to have a functioning executive.
He was announced as part of new Prime Minister Liz Truss's cabinet, following the sacking of Shailesh Vara.
Ms Truss told the Commons the Northern Ireland Executive must return - and at the end of next month the new secretary of state will have to decide what to do if this does not happen.
If Stormont has not returned by 28 October, a 12-week period will be triggered during which he will have to call a fresh assembly election, unless the government instead chooses to push back the deadline.
On Wednesday, Mr Heaton-Harris said he will "work with everybody" to resolve problems over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
He also told the Commons that he wants to negotiate a solution with the EU but that the UK government would legislate at Westminster if this did not happen.
He called on the DUP to return to power-sharing as soon as possible. But he is seen by some as an ally of the party because of his support for Brexit and his desire to change the protocol.
Mr Heaton-Harris is the third Conservative MP to hold the role of Northern Ireland secretary in just three months, and replaces Mr Vara, who was sacked on Tuesday.
Mr Vara was in post for 62 days, making him the shortest-serving Northern Ireland secretary.