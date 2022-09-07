Belfast: Police investigate reports of man with a crossbow

By Catherine Morrison
BBC News NI

Police at the scene, on the corner of Ormeau Road and St Jude's Parade
The scene at the corner of Ormeau Road and St Jude's Parade in south Belfast on Wednesday evening

Police are investigating reports that a man armed with a crossbow was seen in south Belfast.

Officers are combing St Jude's Parade, a quiet residential street just off the Ormeau Road, after a claim that a crossbow bolt had been fired from the roof of an apartment building.

A cyclist who is understood to have been passing by at the time was not injured.

Eyewitnesses said a man was detained by police at the scene and taken away.

