Belfast: Police investigate reports of man with a crossbow
By Catherine Morrison
BBC News NI
- Published
Police are investigating reports that a man armed with a crossbow was seen in south Belfast.
Officers are combing St Jude's Parade, a quiet residential street just off the Ormeau Road, after a claim that a crossbow bolt had been fired from the roof of an apartment building.
A cyclist who is understood to have been passing by at the time was not injured.
Eyewitnesses said a man was detained by police at the scene and taken away.