Londonderry: Elderly man targeted in distraction burglary
A man in his 80s has been "targeted in a despicable way", police have said, after he was burgled while paying for gardening work in Londonderry.
Police said the man had been persuaded to allow three men to carry out gardening work at his Petrie Way home on Saturday morning.
One of the men returned to the home with two teenage boys to carry out more work on Tuesday.
It was then that a sum of money was stolen.
"This was a brazen act," PSNI Det Sgt Galbraith said.
"He (the victim) believed these men were genuine and paid for work he thought was needed.
"We're appealing to anyone who was in the area between these times on Saturday and Tuesday and who saw the van or men and boys to contact us."
English accents
Police said three men arrived at the elderly man's home at about 11:30 BST on Saturday and were paid for gardening work.
They told the man they would have to come back to carry out more specialist work.
Police said the men each spoke with an English accent.
One man is believed to be around 40 years old, of average build and around 5ft 8in (1.73m) with dark hair
Another is described as being aged between 50 to 60 years old, fair haired, 5ft 6in (1.68m) and of average build, while the third man is believed to be around 18 years old and 5ft 6in (1.68m).
The man understood to be in his 40s returned to the house on Tuesday with two teenage boys, thought to be aged about 16.
When the man was given money for further work, they left suddenly.
It was only then the victim realised a sum of money had been taken by one of the boys from another room, police said.
Police have also appealed for anyone who has been contacted by the men in a similar way to contact them.