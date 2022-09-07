Ashbourne poultry factory closure to cost hundreds of jobs
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A Derbyshire factory which produces chicken food products is to shut with the loss of hundreds of jobs.
Moy Park said it was closing its Ashbourne site after reviewing its operation.
Last month the company reported a sharp drop in profits which it blamed on rising costs.
The factory has 860 staff but the closure, which sees work going to Lincolnshire and Northern Ireland, will affect another supply chain 75 jobs.
Moy Park is one of Europe's largest poultry firms employing almost 10,000 people across its operations in Northern Ireland, England, France and the Netherlands.
In August it reported it made £30m on sales of £1.6bn compared to a 2020 profit of £76m on sales of £1.5bn.
In a statement, it said efficiencies at its plants in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, and Anwick, in Lincolnshire, meant they could take on extra work.
A consultation with staff at Ashbourne has begun and the company says it will continue to support the workers.
A spokeswoman for the firm said; "Whilst this is difficult news for all the affected employees, this has no reflection on their dedication or commitment to the business.
"We will be working closely to provide support to employees at the site and in our supply chain impacted by this proposed change."
