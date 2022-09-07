Causeway and Glens council Unite union members to strike
Unite union members at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council are to begin continuous strike action from Thursday.
The union said there was "a total failure to recognise the need to provide council workers with a living income".
It said the industrial action followed "a proposal to settle the strike" at a council meeting on Tuesday.
The council said it had been unable to reach agreement at the meeting and warned residents to expect disruption.
Gareth Scott of Unite said the union had hoped that Causeway councillors would "support a deal similar to that which ended the disputes at Derry City and Strabane and Mid-Ulster council".
According to the union, a proposal was put to Tuesday's council meeting "to settle the strike by offering two pay-point increments and a lump sum to workers".
In a statement, the council said the strike action related to a dispute over 2021-2022 pay, "which is negotiated nationally by the National Joint Council (NJC) on behalf of councils in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland".
"Further to this, council has been negotiating locally with trade unions, which led to the matter being discussed at last night's full council meeting," it said.
"Members were unable to reach agreement and therefore strike action will now proceed."
'Hopeful more will join strike'
The council warned that services such as waste collection, recycling centres, and street cleaning could be affected.
Mr Scott said Unite hoped other unions would join the industrial action, the latest in a series of such strikes across Northern Ireland.
"We are hopeful that both Nipsa and GMB trade unions will now swiftly proceed to ballot their members and lend their strength to a joint strike action," he said.
"Workers stand stronger when they stand together."
The council asked residents to leave bins out for collection on their normal day, saying the would be emptied "where there are sufficient crews to deliver a service".
"If bins are not emptied, residents are asked to take their bins back in from the kerbside and place them out again on their next scheduled collection day during the strike," it said.
It said it "deeply regrets that strike action is taking place and the impact this will have on residents" and remained "fully committed to finding a resolution through ongoing discussions with trade unions".
Strikes ongoing elsewhere
Last week, it emerged that a strike affecting bin collections in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area was to be extended despite concerns about mounting rubbish.
Unions said no deal had been reached with the council.
The strike began on 15 August and it involves more than 1,000 council workers who are protesting over their pay and conditions.
It is being staged by members of the GMB, Unite and Nipsa trade unions.
The action was initially due to last for four weeks but the council said it would now continue past 11 September.
About 200 members of the Unite union working for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council have also gone on strike.
The action follows a dispute about pay and conditions.
Unite has said a dispute is ongoing in Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.
Maintenance workers at the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) have also begun strike action over pay.
Unite said on Monday the dispute involves about 300 of its members and would remain in place for four weeks.