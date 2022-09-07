I will work with all on protocol - says new Northern Ireland secretary
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
New Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said he will "work with everybody" to resolve problems over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
He was speaking in the Commons after being appointed to the role by Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday evening.
Mr Heaton-Harris said he wanted to "negotiate a solution" with the EU but the government would still legislate at Westminster if this did not happen.
He is expected to meet party leaders in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
The Northern Ireland secretary told MPs at his first Northern Ireland Questions that the "best way forward" for Northern Ireland was to have a functioning executive.
Later, in response to a question from the SDLP's Colum Eastwood, the prime minister said she wanted to "work with all of the parties in Northern Ireland to get the executive and the assembly back up and running so we can collectively deliver for the people of Northern Ireland".
"But in order to do that we do need to fix the issues of the Northern Ireland Protocol which has damaged the balance between the communities in Northern Ireland," she added
"I'm determined to get on with doing that and determined to work with all parties to find that resolution."
The executive collapsed in February after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) withdrew its First Minister Paul Givan over its objections to the protocol.
That keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods, avoiding a hard border with the Republic of Ireland.
The arrangement ensured free trade could continue across the Irish land border, which is a sensitive issue because of the history of conflict in Northern Ireland.
But the protocol brought in some new checks on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and has been criticised by unionist politicians.
However, the majority of politicians elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly in last month's elections support the arrangements.
Mr Heaton-Harris called on the DUP to return to power sharing as soon as possible, but insisted he understood the importance of resolving issues with the protocol first.
Mr Heaton-Harris is the third Conservative MP to hold the NI secretary role within the past three months, and replaces Shailesh Vara who was sacked on Tuesday.
Mr Vara, who was in the role for 62 days, became the shortest serving Northern Ireland secretary ever.