Chris Heaton-Harris: Refereeing new SoS takes NI from Vara to VAR
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Chris Heaton-Harris is the new man in as Northern Ireland Secretary.
He was announced as part of new Prime Minister Liz Truss' cabinet, following the sacking of predecessor Shailesh Vara earlier on Tuesday.
He is the third Conservative MP to hold the role within the past three months and faces some major challenges in his new role, not least the lack of a functioning power-sharing government in Northern Ireland.
However, as a qualified football referee he may be accustomed to being the man in the middle.
Here's a look at just who the new man in the job is - and what he's facing up to in the coming weeks and months.
Who is Chris Heaton-Harris?
That's the question people across Northern Ireland are probably now Googling.
The MP for Daventry since 2010, Mr Heaton-Harris has most recently been the government's chief whip - coincidentally (or perhaps not) a role also held by Julian Smith before he became secretary of state in 2019.
He was at one stage a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and staunchly pro-Brexit.
For six years he chaired the Eurosceptic group of Conservative MPs - the European Research Group (ERG).
That part of his political resume may be well received by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), who support Brexit, but may make anti-Brexit parties at Stormont uneasy.
He also drew controversy in 2017 when he wrote to UK universities asking for names of professors who taught courses on Brexit.
But it is part of his personal resume that could perhaps prove useful during his time here.
According to his website, he has been an active and qualified football referee for more than three decades.
That could come in handy when it comes to stewarding the polarised parties on the Stormont pitch and he may not shy away from showing them a red card or two.
Why has he been appointed?
It could be that he has worked with Liz Truss before on Brexit issues, spending several months working as a junior minister in the Foreign Office on EU trade affairs, while she was foreign secretary.
In January he visited Larne Port to talk to businesses about the protocol, saying he believed a "deal can be done" with Brussels to make changes to the post-Brexit trade arrangements.
He also voted for the government's bill aimed at overriding much of the protocol during all its stages in the Commons.
Given his recent experience as chief whip, a role that notably requires skills of persuasion and political tic-tacking, that may too have helped put him in contention for the job.
What's in his in-tray?
If the prime minister has an in-tray from hell, the new secretary of state's is not much better.
Top of the list is getting the power-sharing institutions at Stormont restored but that depends on how the Northern Ireland Protocol row is resolved.
The DUP, who were returned as the second largest party in May's assembly elections, has refused to re-form a government until Downing Street acts to change the protocol, either via the protocol bill currently in transit through Parliament or via negotiations with the EU.
Then there's the bigger question of what Mr Heaton-Harris will have to do come 28 October.
If Stormont hasn't returned by then, a 12-week period will be triggered during which he will have to call a fresh assembly election, unless the government instead chooses to push back the deadline.
Given Stormont's politicians have been getting their full pay for months despite the lack of a functioning government, he may at some point have to consider cutting their salaries too.
Then there is the contentious bill to deal with investigations into Troubles legacy killings, which was criticised by both victims' groups and political parties.
It is due to move to the Lords next Tuesday and while it is unlikely to fall, there will be attempts by peers to water it down.
And there is a question for Mr Heaton-Harris as to whether he will continue with the stance adopted by his predecessor Brandon Lewis on commissioning full abortion services for Northern Ireland.
He previously voted for Westminster to change Northern Ireland's abortion laws but now faces the task of directing officials to design and run the services, due to deadlock at Stormont over it.
Why is Northern Ireland an unpopular job in Westminster?
Could it be because it is often seen as a poisoned chalice, a role that traditionally brings many challenges and little influence in cabinet?
Could it be because some of those who have previously done the job have done or said things exposing a lack of knowledge about Northern Ireland?
Or could it be because a lot of time is spent flying back and forth to Belfast, a place few Conservative MPs have spent much, if any time?
In truth it is probably a combination of all this and more.
Even the political satire TV show The Thick of It repeatedly joked about Northern Ireland as a punishment posting or demotion.
Reports have it that Tory heavy-hitters Sajid Javid and Penny Mordaunt were offered the role by Liz Truss and turned it down.
Ironically, the one MP who did want it - Belfast-born Conor Burns, the junior Northern Ireland minister - was left empty-handed although we've yet to find out exactly what went down there.
On Tuesday evening, he tweeted that he "looked forward" to supporting Mr Heaton-Harris in the chamber.
However, there are those who view the role as a stepping stone to bigger cabinet posts.
Labour's Peter Hain went on to become the work and pensions secretary while Brandon Lewis, one of Ms Truss's loudest proponents, has been promoted to justice secretary.
For Chris Heaton-Harris, Wednesday morning will bring him his first major challenge - navigating Northern Ireland questions in the House of Commons.
First impressions in politics matter: how he handles his starting days in office will determine how politicians and the public here rate him.