Shailesh Vara sacked as Northern Ireland secretary
Shailesh Vara has been sacked as the Northern Ireland secretary by new Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is forming her cabinet.
Mr Vara was appointed to the role 62 days ago after Brandon Lewis resigned during the crisis that ended Boris Johnson's premiership.
He had supported Rishi Sunak during the Conservative leadership campaign.
Mr Vara is also now the shortest serving Northern Ireland secretary ever.
He beats Francis Pym's previous record of three months and two days.
During his time in the Northern Ireland Office, Mr Vara said he would carry out his legal duty to call a fresh assembly election if power sharing was not restored at Stormont by the end of October.
In a tweet, Mr Vara said it had been a "great privilege and honour to serve as Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office and work with some excellent people".
He sent best wishes to the new prime minister and said he looked forward to supporting the government from the backbenches.
Northern Ireland seems to be the cabinet job that Liz Truss has been struggling to fill the most.
It is after all often viewed as a poisoned chalice that brings many challenges and little influence.
Early reports were that Tory heavy hitters like Sajid Javid and Penny Mordaunt had turned it down.
Ironically, Belfast-born Junior Northern Ireland Minister Conor Burns - who had been pushing for the role - looks set to be empty-handed.
Now Chris Heaton-Harris, the chief whip, is being talked up as the next MP to pack his bags for Belfast.
But if the prime minister has an in-tray from hell, the new secretary of state's won't be much better.