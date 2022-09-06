Troubles legacy: Stephen Geddis 1975 killing unjustified, inquest finds
By Kevin Sharkey
BBC News NI
- Published
An inquest has found that a British soldier was unjustified in firing a plastic bullet that killed a schoolboy.
Stephen Geddis, who was 10-years-old, died after being hit in the head in the Divis area of Belfast in August 1975.
The schoolboy became the first, and the youngest, person to die after being hit by a plastic bullet.
Initially, soldiers claimed they had fired on children who were throwing stones in the area.
The government eventually paid compensation to the family.
Speaking outside Laganside Courts, Stephen's three brothers described him as a "quiet, timid child " and said it was a "great relief" to hear today's findings.
Jim Geddis said: "Finally it's acknowledged that he was an innocent child, in his own neighbourhood, in his own play area, that was shot by a lethal weapon and killed.
"It's mind boggling how they got away with those sorts of inquests 46 years ago. I would be ashamed to have been part of the legal system back then.
"It won't bring him back but his memory has taken on a new meaning."
On Tuesday, a coroner found that the decision to fire the plastic bullet was not justified or justifiable.
The inquest concluded that Stephen Geddis had "posed no threat" to soldiers when the plastic bullet was fired into the ground before ricocheting and hitting him on the head.
This inquest, the second into his death, was ordered by the attorney general in 2014.
It had been conducted as part of the five-year legacy inquest plan.
'Other families won't have that opportunity'
Kieran Geddis, Stephen's brother, said there were "mixed emotions" as their father, who had always maintained Stephen's innocence, was not alive to witness today's events.
"Our mother is very old now, but she will be glad to hear that as well. She's a very private woman and we're a very private family,
"She always grieves and always misses Stephen, she talks about him to us and she's very sad but I'm sure she'll be delighted to hear that this is now the truth," he said.
Mr Geddis criticised controversial legislation aimed at ending Troubles legacy prosecutions.
"It's been a long road, we actually thought we'd never get here today. Other families like ourselves never get the opportunity to do this.
"Other families won't have that opportunity, that's a sad reflection on today's government."