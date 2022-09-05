Dublin: Man charged over killings of three siblings in house
A man is due to appear in court on Monday night, charged in connection with the killings of three siblings in the Republic of Ireland.
Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they were attacked at their home in Tallaght, south Dublin.
The incident happened in the Rossfield estate in the early hours of Sunday.
A man in his 20s was arrested and questioned by gardaí (Irish police) in connection with the deaths.
He is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.