Dublin: Andy Cash charged with murdering his three siblings

Chelsea and Christy Cawley and Lisa Cash
Twins Chelsea (left) and Christy Cawley and their sister Lisa Cash were killed in their home on Sunday

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his three siblings in their home in the Republic of Ireland.

Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in south-west Dublin, was charged on Monday night.

Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they were attacked in the early hours on Sunday.

The defendant appeared at a special sitting of Dublin District Court at about 21:00 local time on Monday.

Garda (Irish police) Robert Whitty told the court that the accused replied "no comment" when he was charged with the murders.

A defence solicitor requested a psychological assessment for his client and solitary confinement for him in custody.

The judge said that was a matter for the prison governor.

The defendant was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court in County Dublin by videolink on Friday.

