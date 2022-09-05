Dublin: Andy Cash charged with murdering his three siblings
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his three siblings in their home in the Republic of Ireland.
Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in south-west Dublin, was charged on Monday night.
Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they were attacked in the early hours on Sunday.
The defendant appeared at a special sitting of Dublin District Court at about 21:00 local time on Monday.
Garda (Irish police) Robert Whitty told the court that the accused replied "no comment" when he was charged with the murders.
A defence solicitor requested a psychological assessment for his client and solitary confinement for him in custody.
The judge said that was a matter for the prison governor.
The defendant was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court in County Dublin by videolink on Friday.