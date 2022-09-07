Cost of living: Click Energy to increase prices by 28.2%
Click Energy, the smallest of the five household electricity suppliers in Northern Ireland, is increasing prices by 28.2% by the start of October.
The price increase will affect about 26,000 customers.
On Tuesday, gas supplier Firmus Energy announced a 56.3% price rise across both its networks in Northern Ireland.
Energy bills have skyrocketed this year, with further increases expected for the months ahead.
The Consumer Council said the Click price rise would see the typical annual bill for a household increase by £269.
The latest rise comes after the supplier raised its prices by 11% on 1 July.
Raymond Gormley, head of energy policy at the Consumer Council, said the increase was due to the continuing rise of wholesale energy costs.
"However, this news will still come as a big disappointment to Click Energy customers as it is its second increase since July, and it comes at a time when many are experiencing extreme pressures on their household budgets with significant rises in home heating oil, natural gas, coal, grocery, and transport fuel costs." it said.
"With every price announcement it becomes more apparent that Northern Ireland consumers need more support.
"While the £400 payment announced by the Chancellor will be a help when it arrives, it will not be enough to help Northern Ireland consumers through the winter ahead.
"We urge anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or top-up their meters to contact their supplier without delay.
"We also encourage consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs through energy efficiency and, if possible, try to save money over the next few weeks to cover energy costs during the coming winter."