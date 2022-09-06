East Belfast schools face significant issues with buses
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Two large schools in east Belfast are facing "significant issues" with their school transport.
In a letter to parents, the principal of Ashfield Girls' High School, Louise Hanvey, said it and the neighbouring boys' school were both affected.
Ms Hanvey said extra Translink buses to get pupils to and from school had been cancelled on Monday.
BBC News NI understands a significant number of pupils have been late for school as a result of the problems.
Translink said it was aware of "service capacity issues" at Ashfield Girls' High and had been monitoring the situation.
One parent of a pupil at Ashfield Boys' High School also said his son had waited up to an hour for a bus after school.
Ashfield Girls' High and Ashfield Boys' High are two large non-selective post-primaries in east Belfast.
There are around 1,600 pupils between the two schools, which are on adjacent sites on the city's Holywood Road.
'Not able to cope'
In her letter, Ms Hanvey said that a previous arrangement with a private bus company to take pupils to and from school had expired in November 2021.
However, from November 2021 until June 2022 the school had paid to subsidise fares for pupils getting buses with the private company.
But Ms Hanvey wrote that the Education Authority (EA) then said pupils would have to rely on public transport to get to school.
"It was communicated to me that the normal Translink service would be adequate to provide home-to-school transport for both schools with a total pupil population of approximately 1,600 pupils," she wrote.
"It was stated by both schools, on numerous occasions, that normal Translink service would not be able to cope with the increase in passengers using the service, in particular during the morning and afternoon home/school times."
Ms Hanvey said she estimated that it could take an hour and a half for all pupils to get Translink buses to go home at the end of the school day alone.
She said that the EA and Translink had agreed to provide two extra "sweeper buses" for pupils in the morning and afternoon.
"To date there have been significant issues with the sweeper buses, with only one bus arriving, refusing to board the girls on Friday 2 September, and then cancelling all service on Monday 5 September," Ms Hanvey continued.
'Hundreds of kids waiting'
She told parents that the school had contacted the EA about the situation and was told that the EA and Translink were under "considerable pressures" and "both are adjusting to the new school year".
"As I have no level of authority to negotiate with the Education Authority or Translink currently, I would advise you to contact Translink directly as your daughter is a fare-paying member of the public who is entitled to use the public transport network," Ms Hanvey said.
She also urged parents to contact the EA and said they and Translink should ensure the "sweeper service is reliable".
BBC News NI has contacted the EA and Translink for a response to problems referred to in Ms Henry's letter.
But a parent of a year eight pupil at Ashfield Boys' has told BBC News NI that their son sometimes had to wait up to an hour to get on a bus home since starting school last week.
"He's just started high school. It's a big enough experience for him, never mind waiting for a bus," they said.
"He attempted to get on a bus today but it was full. Another two or three buses drove past him but they were full.
"There can be hundreds of kids waiting.
"It just doesn't work," they added.
A Translink spokesperson said the company carried about 60,000 pupils to school every day.
"School traffic needs to settle into a pattern at this time of year," they added.
"We are aware of recent service capacity issues for Ashfield Girls' High School and have been monitoring the situation.
"We will engage with the school to discuss this further. We would ask our passengers for their patience at this time."