Lisburn council Unite workers walk out in pay dispute
About 200 members of the Unite union working for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council have gone on strike.
The action follows a dispute about pay and conditions.
Unite regional officer Kieran Ellison said bin collections, leisure centres and environmental health services would be affected.
Last week, more than 1,000 workers from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council extended their strike which began in mid-August.
Bins are not being collected and bags of rubbish have been left to pile up in some areas, leading to concerns about public health as well as fly-tipping.
Mr Ellison said the strike at Lisburn and Castlereagh would continue until a resolution could be reached.
"We've had several meetings and the council has failed to table any offer whatsoever," he said.
"This is in comparison to Derry City Council and Mid Ulster where agreements have been delivered.
"The strike will be continuous until the council comes forward with an offer.
"The only council that has failed to make any offer is Lisburn and Castlereagh."
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said a national pay offer for National Joint Council (NJC) staff in Northern Ireland, England and Wales was currently with unions for consideration.
It said local pay demands on the council from unions could lead to an increase in rates bills for households.
The council said it was "disappointed at the action notified by Unite".
But it added: "We are keen to continue to work to address this matter and minimise the impact on our residents and service users."
Meanwhile, a strike affecting bin collections in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area has been extended despite concerns about mounting rubbish.
The unions said no deal had been reached with the council.
The strike began on 15 August and is being staged by members of the GMB, Unite and Nipsa trade unions over their pay and conditions.
The action had been due to last for four weeks but will now continue past 11 September.
A spokesperson for the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said the council regretted the impact the strike was having on people and communities.
Unite said a dispute was ongoing in Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and negotiations were under way in six other councils.
Maintenance workers at the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) are also taking strike action over pay.