Newtownhamilton farm fire destroys 25 vehicles and sheds
Up to 25 vehicles and several outbuildings have been badly damaged by a fire at a farm in County Armagh.
The fire started at the property on the Cullyhanna Road near Newtownhamilton at about 01:45 BST on Monday.
Six fire engines were sent to the scene and firefighters worked throughout the night to extinguish the blaze, which had spread across the site.
Police are trying to establish whether someone had deliberately started the fire.
They want anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have seen suspicious activity or captured dashcam footage to contact them.