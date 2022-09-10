Arrangements for public paying respects to Queen at Hillsborough Castle
Members of the public wishing to pay their respects to the Queen are being warned of restrictions around Hillsborough Castle during the period of official mourning.
Parking is restricted and a one-way system is now in operation in the village.
A park-and-ride facility has been put in place from the Eikon Centre, Halftown Road, Lisburn.
There will be no public access to the castle other than via this service.
In a statement, the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) said while the public was welcome, they would have to follow security rules.
On arrival at the Eikon Centre, members of the public will pass through a soft security search, before boarding coaches for Hillsborough Castle.
- There will be access toilets and refreshments at the centre before travelling to Royal Hillsborough.
- Large bags, such as backpacks and rucksacks will not be allowed onto the buses to the castle.
- Only floral tributes are allowed to be laid in a dedicated area at Hillsborough Castle.
- Prior to boarding the bus, all floral tributes will undergo a security check with cellophane wrapping removed and disposed of to avoid a fire risk.
Sympathy cards will also be removed and preserved by the NIO to be sent to Buckingham Palace.
Other 'artefacts' such as teddy bears are not allowed and will be removed and stored at the Eikon Centre. Soft toys will be donated to local hospitals.
