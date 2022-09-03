Man charged after four police officers attacked in Bellanaleck
A 24-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences after four police officers were assaulted while making an arrest in County Fermanagh.
Police said officers were kicked, spat at, head-butted and grabbed by the neck during the incident in Bellanaleck on Thursday night.
Officers had been responding to reports that a man in his 50s was being assaulted in the Mallard Heights area.
The 24-year-old is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates' Court later.