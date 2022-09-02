Larne: Kayaker in serious condition after Brown's Bay rescue
A kayaker is in a serious condition in hospital after being pulled from the sea near Larne in County Antrim.
The man got into difficulty off Brown's Bay just before 21:00 BST on Friday.
Coastguard teams from Larne, Portmuck and Ballycastle, along with two rescue helicopters - one from Dublin and one from Prestwick in Scotland - were involved in the rescue operation.
A Coastguard spokesperson said that the kayaker's wife raised the alarm.