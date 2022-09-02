NI Protocol: Maros Sefcovic urges new PM to engage in talks
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator has urged the new prime minister to "engage" with talks on the NI Protocol.
Maros Sefcovic reiterated that a "way forward" could be found by further exploring the commission's proposals for reforming the post-Brexit treaty.
"This call to the UK government to engage with us has been clear for over a year," he said.
"And it still stands - also vis-à-vis the incoming UK prime minister and government."
The European Commission vice president was speaking at the British-Irish Association Conference in Oxford.
He repeated the EU's criticism of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, describing it as a "clear breach of international law" that is "extremely damaging to mutual trust".
He also warned against further unilateral action - likely hinting at reports that Conservative leader frontrunner, Liz Truss, could trigger Article 16.
Such action may, he said "give the impression to many in the EU that the UK leadership is not that interested in cooperation with the EU".
Mr Sefcovic added he was ready to work with any new "interlocutor" to find a "common solution".
"The EU will never leave the table," he said.
The Northern Ireland Protocol is a special arrangement that keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods, avoiding a hard border with the Republic of Ireland.
The arrangement ensured free trade could continue across the Irish land border, which is a sensitive issue because of the history of conflict in Northern Ireland.
But the protocol brought in some new checks on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and has been criticised by unionist politicians.
However, the majority of politicians elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly in last month's elections support the arrangements.