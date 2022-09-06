Special needs: School transport no-show for 'large number of pupils'
By Emma Canavan
BBC News NI
- Published
A "large number of children" with special needs were left without school transport after taxis tendered by the Education Authority (EA) did not show up.
The EA has apologised but has not yet said how many children have been affected.
In its latest update, it said it was "still working to confirm arrangements for some pupils".
It said securing taxis for school transport was increasingly difficult.
This was due to "the well-reported pressures facing the taxi industry as a whole in Northern Ireland", it added.
It said that while taxi operators had been confirmed by EA over the summer months, late notification was given that a "significant number of contracts" would not be fulfilled.
'Hysterical'
Gemma Caddell's four-year-old daughter is autistic and was left without transport on her first day of school.
Ms Caddell, from Belfast, said the situation had caused extreme upset and her daughter had been left "hysterical".
She said her family had been preparing Willow-Mae all summer for her first day at school last Thursday.
"She was so excited in the morning," Ms Caddell said.
When she had not heard any updates from the EA about Willow-Mae's transport over the summer, she contacted it last week.
She was told a taxi had been arranged and that she would hear from the company with further details, but she didn't.
She tried to confirm again with the EA on Wednesday, but was unable to reach anyone.
Other parents whose children have special needs told her that it was often the case that parents do not have full details, but that the taxis usually do show up around 07.45, so she had Willow prepared to go to school for that time.
When, an hour later, a taxi still had not arrived, she brought Willow-Mae to school in another taxi herself.
By the time they got to school, "Willow was hysterical," Ms Caddell said.
"She had to be carried into the classroom."
The family said they were assured by the EA that a taxi had been booked to collect Willow-Mae from school at 14:00.
At 14:30, Ms Caddell received a call from the school to say no taxi had arrived.
"I knew then it was going to take me ages to get there. I don't drive so I had to get my mum to pick me up, by the time we got to the school it was 15:10," she said.
"She's four years old, she didn't know what to do," Ms Caddell told BBC News NI.
She said the EA had since told her that it did not know why she was told there would be transport to take Willow-Mae home, because it had not been arranged.
She said she was told that while a company had been tendered to do the job, it had cancelled the contract a few days previously.
She said the EA told her it was not sure why she was not informed by them of this development.
In order to take Willow-Mae to the school herself, Ms Caddell would have to take time off work to take two buses each way, eight a day in total, or pay almost £40 for taxis, she said.
'Distress and upset'
As a result, she said she would not be able to send Willow-Mae to school if transport was not put in place.
Transport has since been secured for Willow-Mae. She travelled to school by taxi on Tuesday, but was unable to attend on Monday as no transport was in place, her mother said.
The EA said Northern Ireland had the highest rate of eligibility for transport assistance anywhere in the UK or Republic of Ireland.
The organisation said 3,500 pupils travelled to and from school every day in a taxi provided by the EA.
There has been a 5.7% increase in demand for special educational needs (SEN) transport in 2021-22, corresponding to a rise in demand for taxi provision.
The EA said procuring taxi services to support home-to-school transport had become increasingly challenging due to "the well reported pressures facing the taxi industry as a whole in Northern Ireland, which has reported a 40% decrease in taxi operators in the last 5-6 years".
"We can confirm that whilst taxi operators had been confirmed by EA over the summer months, we received late notification... that a significant number of contracts would not be fulfilled," the EA said in a statement.
"This late cancellation has impacted a large number of pupils, primarily those with Special Educational Needs (SEN), and our transport team have been working hard to put alternative arrangements in place for the vast majority of pupils.
"Unfortunately, the short notice coupled with the challenging taxi market has meant that we are still working to confirm arrangements for some pupils."
It apologised to all affected families and said it appreciated the "distress and upset caused".
"We continue to do everything we can to keep families informed and put suitable arrangements in place for all pupils who require taxi transport," the statement added.